Wetherspoon's The Jewel of the Severn, in High Street, has been awarded a platinum rating by inspectors of the Loo of the Year Awards 2023.

The pub, which has scooped the award several times before, impressed the judges with its initial design as well as the standards of cleanliness employed by staff.

The independent awards are aimed at highlighting and improving standards of 'away from home' toilet provision across the UK.

The Jewel of the Severn. Photo: Google

Loo of the Year Awards inspectors made unannounced visits to thousands of toilets at sites across the UK, in order to judge them.

All of the toilets are graded silver, gold, platinum, platinum plus or diamond, with unacceptable toilets not graded at all.

The toilets are judged against numerous criteria, including décor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand washing and drying equipment and overall management.

Oonagh O'Keeffe, manager at The Jewel of the Severn, said: "We are delighted with the award. Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in excellent condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors."

Loo of the Year Awards 2023 managing director Becky Wall added: "The toilets at The Jewel of the Severn have been designed and fitted out to a very high standard and are both clean and well maintained.

"The pub deserves its platinum award."