Bridgnorth music hopeful set to release her second single

Isolabella Marson, 20, known simply as 'Isolabella' moved to Bridgnorth from Wombourne in South Staffordshire around three years ago.

Following the success of her first single 'Losing My Balance', which she released in August, the third-year music student is preparing for he second release 'Land Mines' on Friday.

She said the song had "come from the heart."

"The song is about the desire to hold to to a relationship even when it appears to be on the brink of an explosion," she said. "And it comes from experience so it has come from the heart."

She said her last single saw her get more than 2,000 plays on web sites such as Spotify after its release, and she hopes Land Mines is equally successful.

The indie-pop singer who went to St Benedict Biscop C of E in Wombourne, added: "I started singing in primary school and I have gone on to study music and am on my third year of a degree course where I am studying song writing."

Isolabella, a regular face in Bridgnorth as she has sung at the Christmas lights switch on for the last few years, said she hopes to hit the stage for a number of live shows later this year.

"I have a headline gig at The Victoria in Birmingham on November 15 but I am hoping to do some more live shows this year and early next year," she said.

Land Mines by Isolabella is out midnight on Friday, November 3 from all streaming platforms. More details are available at spotify.link/e51RI1BRkDb