Halloween healing brings the crowds to Bridgnorth

Kerry Fletcher of the Ori Wellness Centre with Mark Reynolds

The Ori Wellness Centre in Waterloo Terrace provides a range of therapies and health treatments and also offers palmistry, astrology, Tarot card and psychic medium readings.

Manager Kerry Fletcher, said as it was a new business, the team decided to get dressed up for Halloween and hold an open day to raise awareness of the centre and show what they offer.

"We have only been open for four months so we wanted to give people the opportunity to come in an experience our therapies," she said. "The centre was created by our owner Dawn Holland to create a space where people feels instantly relaxed and nurtured and we offer everything from massage, hot stones, reflexology, facials, all the and all our products are handmade.

"We also run a whole range of workshops circles to help with people's wellbeing and mental health and to show people how to protect their energy, so all our therapists got dressed up and gave taster sessions."

She said the centre, which also has an attached shop, Fresh From Nature, that sells crystals, wellness products and jewellery, was "overwhelmed" by the number of people who came at for their taster sessions.

"We were so overwhelmed with people. Some had travelled as far as Stratford-Upon-Avon to come and see us," she said. "The readings, massages, healing and reflexology were really popular. As was our Vogel crystal bed."

Kerry, who offers life coaching at the centre, added that their therapies and healing products were aimed at people of all walks of life.