Adult reading group launches in Bridgnorth

Bridgnorth library

A ‘Skills for Life’ survey of 16-65 years olds in 2011 found that five per cent of adults in England and Wales could only recognise a few common words, with a further 2.1 per cent barely able to read labels or simple health and safety notices.

Bridgnorth is currently without any provision for helping adults to read.

A group of volunteers are in the process of setting up a Read Easy group based at Bridgnorth Library aimed at helping adults in the town and surrouning villages.

Read Easy UK was set up in 2011 to tackle this ‘invisible’ problem and has already helped hundreds of people learn to read.

A Read Easy group for Bridgnorth could provide that much needed help and become one of a growing number of Read Easy groups that operate up and down the country.

Emma Spenser of Bridgnorth Library said the group is appealing for volunteers for help in setting up and running this group.

She said there will be a Read Easy Volunteer Information Drop-in at Bridgnorth Library on Saturday 21st October from 10am to 11.30am for anyone who is interested in volunteering.

Chair of neighbouring Read Easy Wyre Forest Team, Steve Peckham, said: “This is such an exciting and worthwhile scheme. I don’t think many of us can really appreciate what a profound effect the gift of reading can have in changing the life of someone who has always struggled with reading.”