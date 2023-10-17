The image taken by Ian Haycox from Tettenhall as he drove by Bridgnorth

Ian Haycox, 62, from Tettenhall in Wolverhampton, said he "almost crashed the car" when he saw the cloud formation just outside of Bridgnorth town centre on Monday afternoon.

He said: "I was with my wife just outside Bridgnorth as we had been out for the day and then I saw this cloud formation over a farmer's field.

"I almost crashed the car when I saw it and said to my wife I have to pull off and take a picture. I only had an iPhone with me, so I trudged through this cornfield, getting covered in mud, and just as I got to a clump of trees to take the shot, the rainbow appeared.

"I couldn't believe it. It is one of those magic moments we all love. You can try for years to get a picture like this and never achieve it."