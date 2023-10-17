Photographer captures stunning rainbow and cloud formation outside Bridgnorth

By Richard WilliamsBridgnorthPublished:

An amateur photographer has captured the instant a rainbow appeared from an unusual cloud formation, in a "magic moment" he snapped while driving near Bridgnorth.

The image taken by Ian Haycox from Tettenhall as he drove by Bridgnorth
Ian Haycox, 62, from Tettenhall in Wolverhampton, said he "almost crashed the car" when he saw the cloud formation just outside of Bridgnorth town centre on Monday afternoon.

He said: "I was with my wife just outside Bridgnorth as we had been out for the day and then I saw this cloud formation over a farmer's field.

"I almost crashed the car when I saw it and said to my wife I have to pull off and take a picture. I only had an iPhone with me, so I trudged through this cornfield, getting covered in mud, and just as I got to a clump of trees to take the shot, the rainbow appeared.

"I couldn't believe it. It is one of those magic moments we all love. You can try for years to get a picture like this and never achieve it."

He said after posting the image on his social media channels, the picture had "been going crazy" with hundreds of reposts and mentions.

