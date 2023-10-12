More delays hamper Cliff Railway repairs

A small section of wall remains to be repaired

The funicular railway that connects High Town to Low Town has been out of action since December last year after it was close don health and safety grounds.

The closure, which saw most of the Cliff Railway's staff made redundant, was caused by a damaged retaining wall surrounding the Cliff Railway.

While much of the wall was repaired in May this year, a second section of wall beyond the Cliff Railway needed to be fixed before the attraction could reopen.

Repairs to this second section of wall were also hit with delays when a row over the correct paperwork broke out between the owner of he railway and Bridgnorth Town Council.

While the disagreement over the documents has now been settled, and contractors have been working on the second section of wall since last month, workmen were forced to leave the site earlier this week.

It is understood that the contractors do not have permission to fix a small section of the wall and are awaiting sign off from council officials and have now left the site.