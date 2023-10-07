History lectures begin in Bridgnorth

A Shropshire historical society has announced the first in a series of lectures.

Dr Richard Churchley

Local historian Dr Richard Churchley is to give the first talk for the 2023-2024 lecture season at the Bridgnorth and District Historical Society.

Dr Churchley will give his talk, entitled: “Market Towns - their history, functions and importance” at 7.30pm at Bridgnorth Community Centre in Low Town on Monday, October 16.

All visitors are welcome and admission is £5.

