History lectures begin in Bridgnorth

A Shropshire historical society has announced the first in a series of lectures.
Local historian Dr Richard Churchley is to give the first talk for the 2023-2024 lecture season at the Bridgnorth and District Historical Society.
Dr Churchley will give his talk, entitled: “Market Towns - their history, functions and importance” at 7.30pm at Bridgnorth Community Centre in Low Town on Monday, October 16.
All visitors are welcome and admission is £5.