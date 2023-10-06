Old Mill Antiques Centre owner John Ridgway (centre) with Drew Pritchard and Tee

John Ridgway, who runs the Old Mill Antiques Centre in Low Town, appeared on the hit Quest TV show on Wednesday night, after hosts Drew Pritchard and sidekick John 'T' Tee visited the business last year.

The show sees the pair travel across the UK searching for antiques they can buy to spin a profit and is now in its 17th series, but it the programme's first visit to the Bridgnorth Antiques Centre.

"They came to record the programme in November last year," said John. "And we managed to sell him some items, including a fireplace that we used as a display piece in the shop but had been out the back for quite a while. But we also gave him some proper bargains."

The programme showed the TV dealer paying £250 for John's early 20th century cabinet, but Drew believed it could be worth £500. He also bought a stool for £20 and a wall mounted dog sculpture for £40.

But the biggest bargain, he told the show's viewers, was a pair of bedside cabinets that he paid £40 for the pair and believed he could resell for £500 after restoration.

He said: "With antiques centres, I have to play the numbers game as there are 35 different dealers here, so I am on the look out for things that have slipped through the net."

Salvage Hunters Series 17, episode 12, featuring The Old Mill Antiques Centre in Bridgnorth, is set to be repeated on the Discovery Channel layer in the year, which is just as well as John confessed to missing his TV appearance when it was broadcast.