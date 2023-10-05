Bridgnorth barber shows she is a cut above after taking on sick rival's clients

Gemma Chafer has been a male barber for 15 years

Gemma Chafer, who runs the Male Box in St Johns Street in Low Town, said she wanted to help when she heard that Amanda Hulse, the owner of The Menz Room in Mill Street, was taken into hospital last week.

Amanda is hoping to return to work in November but to ensure her business is kept "ticking over" while she is away, Gemma is cutting her client's hair and splitting the profits with her rival.

She said: "Amanda and I became friends just before lockdown. She does such a lot for Low Town, especially during the pandemic. When we heard she had to go in for an operation we wanted to help so are trying to keep her business ticking over while she is off her feet. I am taking on her clients and we are going to split the money."

Gemma, a barber of 15 years, said she and Amanda, who has been cutting men's hair for 20 years, have a lot in common being female barbers, which is rare in the industry.

She said: "It used to be that years ago, when Amanda and I trained in hairdressing, you had to two years at hairdressing college and had to do train to be a male barber as well as a female barber.

"I was not happy in female working environment so I much prefer male barbering. I really love what I do now. Amanda loves it too. Her heart and soul is in barbering. She is in hospital now and still texting me every 15 minutes about her clients."