Art exhibition to raise money for Macmillan

Lena Jarl Churm and artist Stephen Law who will show his work at the art exhibition

Art in the Hall takes place at Little Wenlock Village Hall on Saturday and Sunday.

The art exhibition will feature local artists who are showing off their work.

Organiser Lena Jarl Churm said: "Together with our Art in the Hall event we are organising a Macmillan’s coffee morning on Saturday and Sunday to raise money for the charity.

"There will be lots of fresh cakes baked by our fantastic WI ladies in the village.

"We also have a secret auction going on with art donated from the talented artists, and the money goes to Macmillan cancer support.

"Admission is free with lovely refreshments in our café."