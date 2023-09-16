Notification Settings

Tribute act to raise their hats to Led Zeppelin

By Richard Williams

A tribute act to one of the Midlands' most influential rock bands of all time is set to play in Bridgnorth.

The band members of Hats Off To Led Zeppelin
Hats Off to Led Zeppelin are in their 13th year on the road and have played concerts from London to Singapore.

As well as winning 'Best Led Zeppelin' act at the National Tribute Awards they were awarded the top prize from the Agents Association of Great Britain to become the 'Best Tribute band in the UK' overall for the second time in 2019.

The tribute act's member have also played with Queen, Ray Davies, Edwin Starr, Gerry & the Pacemakers, PJ Proby, Shaun Ryder & the Seahorses as well as appearing in some of the West End's most enduring show including We Will Rock You, Tommy, Thriller Live!, American Idiot, Jersey Boys, Dancing in the Streets & Buddy.

They will be performing at Bridgnorth's Theatre on the Steps on September 22 and September 23.

For tickets and full tour details visit hatsofftoledzeppelin.com

Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

