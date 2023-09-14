Rugby players raise £22,000 after charity bike ride

The Maul Together team in Paris after their arrival

The nine former and current Bridgnorth Rugby Football Club players are part of Maul Together, an initiative set up in 2021.

The fundraising group raises money to support a number of charities that help former or injured players.

The Bridgnorth Edgar Davies Ground to Paris ride was conducted to raise money for two charities set up by former rugby players, the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation and the Matt Hampson Foundation.

Matt Hampson is a former England prop who was paralysed from the neck down after a scrummaging accident while training with the England under-21s in 2005.

The My Name'5 Doddie Foundation was set up by Doddie Weir OBE – one of rugby’s most recognisable personalities.

The nine-strong Maul Together team and their support left the Edgar Davies Ground on Tuesday morning and reached the French capital on Thursday, after cycling 100 miles every day.

After watching the Rugby World Cup opening ceremony in Paris on Friday, the members of Maul Together have now returned to Bridgnorth.

Director of Rugby at Bridgnorth Rugby Club, Dan Griffiths, who was part of the cycle ride, said: "It was our second fundraising event after we cycled to Lands End in 2021.

"We didn't train as hard for this one as it was only three days, which we thought would be easier, but it was still hard going.

"We arrived as planned on Thursday, and spent the Friday in the fan zone for the Rugby World cup, we were all a little sore but we have raised more than £22,000, including gift aid, and counting."