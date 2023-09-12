Young bookworms told 'carry on reading' as challenge comes to a close

Bridgnorth Mayor Rachel Connolly and library manager Emma Spenser sorting through the certificates

Bridgnorth Mayor Rachel Connolly and the town's library manager Emma Spenser have already given away scores of certificates and medals to young readers and presented it to those that completed the challenge on September 1.

But the pair say the Summer Reading Challenge is not over and youngsters have until Friday, September 15 to claim their certificate and medal.

Emma Spenser said: "There are still a few days left so the message is carry on reading."

She added that this year, along with the medals and certificates for individual readers who completed the challenge, the library is handing out a trophy to the schools in the area that have the most students complete the challenge.