The parishoners from St John's Roman Catholic Church with their parish candle

The pilgrimage to the French town takes place each year, where more than 1,000 pilgrims from across the diocese travel to Lourdes.

The shrine town has become a popular pilgrimage site for Catholic worshippers since 1858, when a 14-year-old peasant named Bernadette Soubirous proclaimed she had had 18 encounters with the Virgin Mary.