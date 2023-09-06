Rugby charity riders set off on 300-mile epic from Bridgnorth to Paris

By Richard WilliamsBridgnorth

A group of rugby players are embarking on a 300-mile cycle ride from Shropshire to Paris in the name of charity.

The Maul Together team as they prepared to leave Bridgnorth on Tuesday
The twelve former and current Bridgnorth Rugby Football Club players are part of Maul Together, an initiative set up in 2021.

The fundraising group raises money to support a number of charities that help former or injured players.

The Bridgnorth Edgar Davies Ground to Paris ride is being conducted to raise money for two charities set up by former rugby players, the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation and the Matt Hampson Foundation.

Matt Hampson is a former England prop who was paralysed from the neck down after a scrummaging accident while training with the England under-21s in 2005.

The My Name'5 Doddie Foundation was set up by Doddie Weir OBE – one of rugby’s most recognisable personalities.

The 12-strong Maul Together group left the Edgar Davies Ground on Tuesday morning and hope to reach the French capital on Thursday.

The team is made up of Dan Griffiths, Gareth Bladen, Mark Hammond, Elliot Brooks, Adam Gittings, Jonah Boyce, Henry Purdy, Will Biddell, Will Bishop, James Barham, Dan Matthews, Emily Ireland-Jones and Jimmy Gore.

The group has already raised £18,000 for its charities and follows a 2021 ride from John O'Groats to Land End in which the team raised £55,000 for charity.

If you wish to support Maul Together, you can donate at: givewheel.com/fundraising/1277/maul-togeter-edg2paris.

