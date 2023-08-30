Town's art trail nets £3,000 for local charity

Louise Holland, artist Debbie Williams and homeowner Anne Hartill during June's arts trail

The Bridgnorth Open House Arts Trail , which took place in the town on June 10-11, saw more than 600 visitors come to view the art works.

The trail, which aims to showcase the work of local artists, raised the £3,000 from ticket sales, which is now going to be donated to Crowsmill Craft Centre near Alveley.

The craft centre is a small not-for-profit day service provider that teaches new skills in a therapeutic environment.

Organiser of the arts trail, Victoria Commander, who said in June she expected the annual event to be the "best yet", said it had been a "fantastic" year.

"It was the best yet as we raised £3,000 and had more than 600 visitors.

"Lots of artists also sold a lot of their work during the trail, but they get to keep all of the money as we generate the charity's funds from the £6 tickets that are sold."

She said Crows Mill was chosen as this years charity due to the important work they do.

"They are a local charity that helps a lot of people in the local area," she said.

Tracey Winfield from Crowsmill said the charity was "delighted" with the donation and that the craft centre has invited the Bridgnorth Arts Trail committee to the centre on September 5 at 3pm for a tour, coffee and homemade cakes.

"This is as an enormous thank you for choosing us as the very fortunate recipients of the proceeds of their Arts Trail which we are extremely grateful for," she said.