Bridgnorth pupils celebrate GCSE success

Top marks were gained across the board and this year’s school leavers are now poised to study a range of exciting courses at popular destinations, including King Edward’s in Stourbridge, Shrewsbury Colleges Group, Thomas Telford Sixth Form and Telford College.

Among the successes was star student, Rebecca Higgins, who achieved four Grade 9s, four 8s and one 7, and is heading to Madeley Academy to study A-levels in Biology, Geography, English Literature and Business Studies.

Rhys Saunders chalked up an impressive four 9s, three 8s and two 7s and has his sights set on going to flight school and even becoming an astronaut, after taking A-levels in Maths, Further Maths, Physics and Biology at King Edward’s.

Niamh Ford received an exceptional set of results and is off to King Edward’s to do A-level Maths, Chemistry, Biology and Classic Civilisations, and Sam Hirsch, who achieved top grades including four 9s, will study A-level Biology, Chemistry and Maths, also at King Edward’s.

Charlie Barker’s strong grades, particularly in Science, see him go to Ludlow College to study A-levels in Chemistry, Biology and History, and Macy Walsh will be embarking on one of the brand-new T-Level courses at Telford College.

Twin sisters, Evie and Mollie Fair, are enjoying double exam success, which will take them to King Edward’s where they are both taking A-levels in Biology, Chemistry and Maths with the aim of going into medicine and veterinary science respectively.

A special mention goes to Emma Leraistre-Hutun, who not only scored high marks but also received congratulations from exam board, OCR, for being one of the country’s highest performers in GCSE Art and Design.

Other inspiring stories include Lizzie Sterling who is set to train as a Gunner Crewman in the Royal Artillery at the Army Foundation College in Harrogate, and top Bridgnorth rugby player, Tom Casswell, who has received offers from around the country for the Level 3 Rugby BTEC.

Headteacher, Mr Michael Penn, said: “Congratulations to our Year 11 students, they have shown great commitment to their studies and their hard work has paid off with a fantastic set of results, which our whole school community is extremely proud of.