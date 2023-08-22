Crash closes country road near Bridgnorth with drivers urged to find alternative routes

The scene of the road closure at Glazeley . photo Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service

The B4365 at Glazeley was closed just before 7am on Tuesday after the collision between a car and a lorry.

All emergency service went to the scene following 999 calls.

An ambulance and paramedic arrived and found two patients, the driver of each vehicle.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "The car driver was assessed and treated for injuries not believed to be serious before being taken to New Cross Hospital for further assessment. The lorry driver was assessed and discharged at the scene."

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the road was closed in both directions while emergency services dealt the the road traffic collision.

Station manager, Craig Jackson said urged motorists to find alternative roads.