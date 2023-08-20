In pictures: Emotions high as fans get behind Lionesses in World Cup final against Spain

Fans across the region are urging the Lionesses to “roar to victory” in the Women’s World Cup final.

Emotions run high in the first half as Spain go ahead
Emotions are running high as crowds pack out pubs, including The Crown in Bridgnorth, parks and venues to watch the historic showdown with Spain at the Stadium Australia in Sydney.

Fans watching the England Women's World Cup final at The Crown in Bridgnorth
Pictured, left, Ben and Jo Quinton, Claire Bytheway and Ella Quinton from Bridgnorth
Pictured, The Bolton family, left, Mike, Harry, Martha and Sophia
Pictured, left, Jay, Amy and Harry Higgins, Freddie and Jess Stevens and Rosie Higgins
