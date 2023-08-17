Organiser gears up for supercar show after Bridgnorth firm backing

Ferraris lined up outside the SVR's Bridgnorth station earlier this month

The Bridgnorth Italian Automoto Festival has been taking place in the market town since 2016, after being started by local car enthusiast David Morris.

This year's event on Sunday, September 10, has seen a reduction in the number of vehicles that will be on display due to health and safety fears but has won the support of local castings company Grainger and Worrall.

The support from the Bridgnorth business has allowed organisers to introduce a competition for best vehicle this year.

Organiser David Morris said: ''Although, we have had to try and reduce the numbers of vehicles on display this year due to health and safety concerns, we are expecting a very high-quality turnout, which should also include the very latest 'all electric' vehicles.

"The really main difference this year, however, is that we will - for the very first time be able to award trophies to the most interesting machine in each of the three main categories - car, motorcycle and scooter.

"This has only been made possible as a direct result of the generous help of local company Grainger and Worrall.''

The supercars at the Severn Valley Railway attracted a large crowd

David added: ''It is wonderful to have the support of a company that employs over 700 people locally, and who are actively involved in the supply of major components to some of the most famous manufacturers and racing teams on the planet.

"This forms a central part of our continuing quest to make sure that the Bridgnorth event remains one of the most well-loved Italian vehicle events in the UK.

"It's a free day out for currently hard-pressed families, and we actively welcome all of our visitors to talk to the displaying owners about their amazing cars, motorcycles and scooters. We've got some real gems coming."

He added that the Bridgnorth event follows an appearance at the Severn Valley Railway by the Ferrari Owners Club and the Lamborghini Club, who joined forces for an event earlier this month,

The owners parked their cars in a dedicated area in front the iconic station building in Bridgnorth.

David said: "Chris, the station master was a wonderful host and made sure that everything went to plan.

"We had drivers coming from as far afield as London and virtually every corner of the Midlands.

"The standard of care shown by the SVR staff on the day, was just beyond belief, and all the drivers said that they would love to come again soon.

"Many of the drivers had never been to the area before and were stunned by the beautiful countryside en route and the sheer loveliness of the two towns that they visited: Bridgnorth and Bewdley."