Bloomin' success for Shropshire fire stations in flower show competition

Judges Maelor Owen and Ann Kirkham at Market Drayton Fire Station. Photo: Market Drayton Fire Station

Stations in Bloom was the brainchild of Market Drayton crew manager Sally Eynon, and was launched to mark 2023 as Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service's 75-year anniversary.

Gnomes brightening up the garden at Market Drayton Fire Station

The scheme saw a number of the stations in Shropshire take part with both Bridgnorth and Market Drayton fire stations awarded top spot after impressing the judges from the Shrewsbury Flower Show.

Firefighter helmets were among the floral tributes

The displays at the stations included floral tributes in fire buckets, old extinguishers, Wellington boots, as well as some firefighter gnomes.

Bridgnorth Fire Station was joint first in the Stations in Bloom competition

Judges Maelor Owen and Ann Kirkham said: “We were really impressed with the efforts the on-call staff had done to take on board the spirit of the competition.

Stations in Bloom is part of the 75-year anniversary celebrations at Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service