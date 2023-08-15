Bloomin' success for Shropshire fire stations in flower show competition

Stations in Bloom was the brainchild of Market Drayton crew manager Sally Eynon, and was launched to mark 2023 as Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service's 75-year anniversary.
The scheme saw a number of the stations in Shropshire take part with both Bridgnorth and Market Drayton fire stations awarded top spot after impressing the judges from the Shrewsbury Flower Show.
The displays at the stations included floral tributes in fire buckets, old extinguishers, Wellington boots, as well as some firefighter gnomes.
Judges Maelor Owen and Ann Kirkham said: “We were really impressed with the efforts the on-call staff had done to take on board the spirit of the competition.
"The standards set were high and we were left in much discussion and debate about the quality of the floral displays at each station.”