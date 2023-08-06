Huw Rees was verbally abused for being gay in Bridgnorth

Last weekend, Huw Rees of Bridgnorth was subjected to verbal attacks after leaving the town's Majestic cinema in Whitburn Street following a screening of Barbie.

The 24-year-old said: "As has become part of the custom of seeing the film, I was dressed fully in pink.

"Unfortunately, as I left the cinema and walked through town in the dark, I was verbally assaulted four separate times with homophobic slurs aimed at me by pub-goers, both men and women.

"I also had a pint glass thrown in my direction which thankfully missed but smashed in front of me on the pavement."

Mayor of Bridgnorth Rachel Connolly, who also represents the town at Shropshire Council for the Labour party, said: "I was appalled to hear of the abuse that Mr Rees was subject to.

"Nobody should face such abuse and everyone has the right to feel safe when waking around Bridgnorth, and I am sorry that this has happened."

She added that after Mr Rees pointed out the lack of street lighting in the town, which made some areas "terrifying" to walk down, she said she has raised the issue at Shropshire Council.

She said: "Effective street lighting makes people feel safer when walking at night and early in the morning.

"I was concerned enough about this issue to propose an amendment to a recent motion at Shropshire Council with regard to further reduction in lighting. The amendment, which passed, proposed that keeping street lights on in certain areas was identified, in order to help people feel safer.