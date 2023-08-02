Highland Cattle set to steal the Burwarton Show

A Highland calf with Louisa Jordan

Burwarton Show returns to Cleobury North showground on Thursday and will host the National Highland Cattle Society Show - the first time the event has ever been held south of the Scottish borders.

More than 60 entries of the UK’s world-famous Highland cattle are entered in the pedigree Highland classes at the popular one-day agricultural show, ten times as many as were entered last year.

Highland breeders from as far afield as Yorkshire, Camarthenshire, Newark and Milton Keynes will be congregating at the showground.

Local Highland breeder, Louisa Jordan, is ecstatic that Burwarton Show is hosting the momentous event.

She said: “We’re so proud to be welcoming exhibitors from across the country, and respected judge Matt Auld, who’s coming all the way from Glasgow, to our local show,” says Louisa.

These animals are the best of the best for this breed, with entries shown in the Highland classes on the Livestock Field at 10am and winners shown in the Main Ring in the Grand Parade at 3:30pm.

“There will be over 60 stunning Highland cattle on display, from cows and their calves, to fully-grown bulls. It will be a really impressive sight,” added Louisa.

“Thank you to Arbuckle’s butchers in Bridgnorth who have kindly supplied bbq meats for a social get-together with all our Highland exhibitors, and Lycett’s Insurance for sponsoring the classes.”