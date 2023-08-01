Horticultural society holds summer show

Glyn Lucas of the Bridgnorth Horticultural Society at a previous summer show

The Bridgnorth and District Horticultural Society summer show are holding their annual summer show has been running in the town for more than 25 years and attracts a wide range of entries and visitors.

This year's fair takes place on Saturday, August 5 at St. Leonards Church in the town where there will also be classes for flowers, vegetables, home craft and floral art.

The show opens to the public at 1pm until 3:45pm.