Horticultural society holds summer show

A horticultural society will be showing off its home-grown produce at its annual summer fair at the weekend.

Glyn Lucas of the Bridgnorth Horticultural Society at a previous summer show
The Bridgnorth and District Horticultural Society summer show are holding their annual summer show has been running in the town for more than 25 years and attracts a wide range of entries and visitors.

This year's fair takes place on Saturday, August 5 at St. Leonards Church in the town where there will also be classes for flowers, vegetables, home craft and floral art.

The show opens to the public at 1pm until 3:45pm.

There will also be a sales table of plants grown by our members and tea and cakes.

