Pop star Kym takes a break and pops into Much Wenlock salon

Kym Marsh and the team at Salon Ten

The 47-year-old actress is currently performing with Take That at the Wolverhampton Grand Theatre but needed to have her hair extensions removed.

Kym, who rose to fame in 2000 after winning ITV talent show Popstars with band Hear'Say booked into Salon Ten in Much Wenlock's High Street on Saturday, due to owner Nicky Marcar being a national trainer of Great Lengths hair extensions, which Kym had fitted.

Nicky said: "She was in the area and needed to have her extensions removed so she called and booked an appointment.

"We did keep it low-key as we didn't want her to feel uncomfortable but she was so down to earth, but she was really lovely.

"We removed her extensions and then gave her a cut and blow dry."

Nicky added that Kym was in the salon for around three hours before she had to return to Wolverhampton.