Mum's the word as mothers take to the pitch to show junior football team how it's done

Some of the mothers of Spartans Football Club in Bridgnorth who took to the pitch for a fundraising tournament at the weekend

Parents, friends, and supporters gathered for the third Grey Roots football festival on Saturday, put on by the Bridgnorth Spartans.

The fundraising event at the Bridgnorth Endowed Leisure Centre, showcased a range of activities going on at the club, including walking football as well as a dads versus coaches game. But organisers say the highlight of the afternoon was seeing the footballing prowess of the club's mothers, who took to the pitch in a series of games.

Anne Jonson, Spartans' lead for women's football, expressed her delight at the success of the tournament.

She said: "Wow, what a day! Our mums gave it their all and made their children extremely proud.

"The games between the mums' teams were filled with excellent football, and it was heart-warming to witness the support they received from the enthusiastic crowd of thousands.

"This event has done wonders for raising the profile of women's football in Bridgnorth, especially with the upcoming Women's World Cup just around the corner."

Clair Cartman, one of the Spartans mums who took to the pitch on Saturday, said: "I absolutely love being a part of this game that Spartans has provided us mums and our friends.

"The Wednesday night sessions at OWS have not only helped us become skilled players but also allowed us to make new friends and stay fit.

"Spartans is a forward-thinking club that aims to have its own competitive women's team starting in September 2024. This club truly encompasses every aspect of the community."

Not even the rain could dampen the spirits of the participants and supporters on Saturday.

Kelly Woodcock, the event organiser and Spartans' fundraising lead, said: "Despite the weather, it was a fantastic day that brought immense joy to our younger Spartans, who were thrilled to watch their parents showcase their footballing skills.

"Our aim was to create an unforgettable experience, and we certainly succeeded. A big congratulations to everyone who took part and contributed to the success of the event”.