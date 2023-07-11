Am dram's manhunt hailed a success

By Richard WilliamsBridgnorthPublished:

An amateur dramatic group hoping to put a a production of My Fair Lady has now found enough male actors for its cast.

The Bridgnorth Musical Theatre Company during Trial by Jury by Gilbert and Sullivan
The Bridgnorth Musical Theatre Company during Trial by Jury by Gilbert and Sullivan

Bridgnorth Musical Theatre had put a call out for more men to join their group when they were short of men for its performance of the comedy-drama, which is an adaptation of the George Bernard Shaw play Pygmalion.

The performance is planned for Bridgnorth Leisure Centre between February 13-17.

In a statement the group said: ""e have been extremely successful so far in our accosting men to join a lovely friendly society. We now have some wonderful candidates for most of our principal male roles."

However, it added that men were still needed to ensure all women at the show will have a male partner to dance with.

Anybody interested is asked to contact: membership.bmtc@gmail.com

Bridgnorth
Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News