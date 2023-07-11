Am dram's manhunt hailed a success

The Bridgnorth Musical Theatre Company during Trial by Jury by Gilbert and Sullivan

Bridgnorth Musical Theatre had put a call out for more men to join their group when they were short of men for its performance of the comedy-drama, which is an adaptation of the George Bernard Shaw play Pygmalion.

The performance is planned for Bridgnorth Leisure Centre between February 13-17.

In a statement the group said: ""e have been extremely successful so far in our accosting men to join a lovely friendly society. We now have some wonderful candidates for most of our principal male roles."

However, it added that men were still needed to ensure all women at the show will have a male partner to dance with.