Jack's holiday tour of Europe not complete without his copy of the Journal

Jack enjoying his Bridgnorth Journal in Lyon

Jack Truscott who lives just outside the town, decided to celebrate graduating King Edwards VI College in Stourbridge, with a trip to the Switzerland and South of France with his friends.

But before he and his pals jetted off last week, Jack had to grab his trusty copy of the Bridgnorth Journal.

Jack, who is planning to go university in Liverpool following a gap year, said he buys a copy of the Journal every week.

"I go to Bridgnorth town centre every day and I always by the Journal every week mainly for the giant crossword but of course I always read the news to find out what's going on. So when we decided to go away I thought I'd take it with me as I thought I might get chance to see if I could complete the crossword," he said.

However, Jack, who had pictures taken of him with his Journal in Lyon in the south of France and Lucerne in Switzerland, only got three quarters of the way through the brain teaser but said he was glad he took his trusty local paper with him.