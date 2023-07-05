Unsung Bridgnorth pub footballer hailed as one of world's 'coolest goalkeepers'

Steve Smith (back row in dark glasses) with the rest of the Fox Inn team in 1971 (picture Clive Gwilt)

Steve Smith was the keeper for The Fox Inn, which was situated in Bridgnorth's St John's Street, in the 1970s.

Now Mundial Magazine, a quarterly football magazine, has recognised the pub keeper in its latest edition, published last week, in which it names "The 75 Coolest Goalkeepers of All Time".

The magazine said Steve Smith made the list for "wearing leather shorts, a headband, and round glasses while playing for The Fox, a Bridgnorth pub team in 1970s - shine on you crazy diamond".

Last week's Mundial Magazine

Steve Smith's section in Mundial Magazine

Little is known about Mr Smith apart from his bohemian looks, but he is pictured in a line-up of the football team in 1971.