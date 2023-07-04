Coaches to take on dads in 'Grey Roots' football festival

Ash Randall will be at the Spartans Grey Roots Football Festival

Bridgnorth Spartans, which has around 300 players in its junior teams, is hosting Spartans Grey Roots Football Festival on Saturday.

The centrepiece of the event is a five-a-side tournament where teams of dads get to take on the Spartans coaches.

A spokesperson for the Spartans said: "It's a fantastic opportunity to witness the talents of those who guide and train the young Spartans players, creating a spectacle that should not be missed."

He added that there will also be a special guest at this year's festival, which takes place at Bridgnorth Endowed Leisure Centre between 11.30am and 7pm.

Ash Randall, a well-known YouTuber and Guinness World Record holder will be entertaining the crows with his mesmerizing displays of skill and creativity will leave the audience in awe and inspire aspiring footballers.

The 30-year-old from South Wales has 22 football related world records and has performed in 30 countries worldwide, as well as being a social media sensation.

Ash said, “Spartans is a great club, when they asked me to come along there was no question I wouldn't help”.

Saturday's festival, which is free entry, will also host a variety of stalls, attractions such as an inflatable zone featuring a mega assault course, adult bouncy castle, bungee run, and superhero sumo suits.