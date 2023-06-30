Power restored in Bridgnorth after overhead line comes down in road

By Richard WilliamsBridgnorthPublished:

Electricity has been restored to more than 1,000 homes in Bridgnorth following a power-cut caused after an overhead line came down on to a road.

Power restored in Bridgnorth after overhead line comes down in road

The power line came down in Vicarage Lane near Highley, which caused a small fire, around 2pm on Friday.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called, but they left the incident in the hands of the National Grid.

A spokesperson for the electricity company said: "An overhead line came down at 2.09pm and as a matter of safety we turned power off to 1,009 homes."

He said power was restored after a "short interruption" of around 3 minutes to 262 homes with the remainder reconnected to the grid at 3.07.

Bridgnorth
Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News