Power restored in Bridgnorth after overhead line comes down in road

The power line came down in Vicarage Lane near Highley, which caused a small fire, around 2pm on Friday.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called, but they left the incident in the hands of the National Grid.
A spokesperson for the electricity company said: "An overhead line came down at 2.09pm and as a matter of safety we turned power off to 1,009 homes."
He said power was restored after a "short interruption" of around 3 minutes to 262 homes with the remainder reconnected to the grid at 3.07.