'Keep windows closed' warning as crews battle 'serious' barn fire near Bridgnorth

The blaze in Upton Cressett

The blaze in Upton Park Farm, in the Upton Cressett area of Bridgnorth, was reported at 10.38am on Friday.

The fire service scrambled crews from Bridgnorth, Craven Arms, Much Wenlock, Shrewsbury, Telford Central, Tweedale and Oswestry.

The barn, containing hay and straw, was "fully involved in fire" on arrival of fire crews, the fire service said, describing the blaze as "serious".

A fire service spokesperson said crews were "expected to be tackling the fire for some time" and that residents near the farm should "please keep windows and doors closed".

At least six fire crews are battling the barn fire