'Keep windows closed' warning as crews battle 'serious' barn fire near Bridgnorth

By Richard WilliamsBridgnorthPublished: Last Updated:

People near Bridgnorth have been told to keep doors and windows closed as at least six fire crews from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service battle a "serious" barn fire.

The blaze in Upton Cressett
The blaze in Upton Cressett

The blaze in Upton Park Farm, in the Upton Cressett area of Bridgnorth, was reported at 10.38am on Friday.

The fire service scrambled crews from Bridgnorth, Craven Arms, Much Wenlock, Shrewsbury, Telford Central, Tweedale and Oswestry.

The barn, containing hay and straw, was "fully involved in fire" on arrival of fire crews, the fire service said, describing the blaze as "serious".

A fire service spokesperson said crews were "expected to be tackling the fire for some time" and that residents near the farm should "please keep windows and doors closed".

At least six fire crews are battling the barn fire
Residents have been asked to keep doors and windows closed
Bridgnorth
Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News