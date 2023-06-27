Shoe giant comes to Bridgnorth with new shop set to open within weeks

General view of a branch of shoe retailer Clarks, in central London, as hundreds of production workers at the shoe manufacturer are to launch a work-to-rule today in a row over pay and conditions, with warnings of future strike action. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Monday June 18, 2012. Members of the Community union at Clarks Shoes in Street, Somerset, voted by 4-1 to take action. See PA story INDUSTRY Shoe. Photo credit should read: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Clarke’s Children’s Shoes are launching on July 14 at shoe shop Hopskotch in Bridgnorth.

The Whitburn Street store will be stocking pre-walker shoes up to teens including school shoes and trainers.

In a statement on their Facebook page, a spokesperson for Hopskotch said: "Our qualified team can offer full measuring check service to make sure the suitable shoes are found.