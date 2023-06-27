Shoe giant comes to Bridgnorth with new shop set to open within weeks

The Vikings are coming to Bridgnorth as family open town's only Danish restaurant
Renowned shoe company Clark's is to begin trading in a Shropshire market town next month.
Clarke’s Children’s Shoes are launching on July 14 at shoe shop Hopskotch in Bridgnorth.
The Whitburn Street store will be stocking pre-walker shoes up to teens including school shoes and trainers.
In a statement on their Facebook page, a spokesperson for Hopskotch said: "Our qualified team can offer full measuring check service to make sure the suitable shoes are found.
"Look out for more details over the next two weeks."