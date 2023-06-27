Shoe giant comes to Bridgnorth with new shop set to open within weeks

Renowned shoe company Clark's is to begin trading in a Shropshire market town next month.

General view of a branch of shoe retailer Clarks, in central London, as hundreds of production workers at the shoe manufacturer are to launch a work-to-rule today in a row over pay and conditions, with warnings of future strike action. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Monday June 18, 2012. Members of the Community union at Clarks Shoes in Street, Somerset, voted by 4-1 to take action. See PA story INDUSTRY Shoe. Photo credit should read: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
Clarke’s Children’s Shoes are launching on July 14 at shoe shop Hopskotch in Bridgnorth.

The Whitburn Street store will be stocking pre-walker shoes up to teens including school shoes and trainers.

In a statement on their Facebook page, a spokesperson for Hopskotch said: "Our qualified team can offer full measuring check service to make sure the suitable shoes are found.

"Look out for more details over the next two weeks."

Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

