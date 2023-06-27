Bridgnorth fundraiser running 52 marathons in 12 months reveals Rob Burrow inspiration

Roin Mawby from Bridgnorth at one of his marathons

Robin Mawby from Bridgnorth has already raised thousands of pounds for charity during his epic challenge.

The UK finance director for national commercial property and investment company LCP, set himself the challenge in January, shortly after his 52nd birthday.

By last week, he had completed his 26th marathon, when he took part in the It's Grim Up North Summer Extravaganza held on the Leeds to Liverpool canal.

After already reaching his fundraising target of £5,200 for the Motor Neurone Disease Association, Robin has now increased his target to £7,777 – inspired by the number 7 shirt worn by former Leeds Rhinos rugby player Rob Burrow, who has MND.

“I appreciate everyone’s support so far,” said Robin. “After I reached my fundraising target, it seemed the right time to stretch it even further and I really hope I can reach £7,777 by the end of the year.

“It has been a slog sometimes and there have been occasions when I just didn’t want to get up and run, but every step means I can raise more money for the Motor Neurone Disease Association and that is all the inspiration I need to get my running jersey on.”

Robin said he was inspired to raise money after seeing the incredible efforts of player Kevin Sinfield.

The former rugby league professional has raised more than £7 million for MND charities since his friend Rob Burrow was diagnosed with the disease. He was also touched by the story of Doddie Weir, who died from MND last year.

When he completes the marathon challenge, Robin will have run a total of 1,362.4 miles.