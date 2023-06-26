Bridgnorth football team prepare to say auf Wiedersehen ahead of German trip

The Spartans pictured with members of Bridgnorth Town Council and supporters

Bridgnorth Spartans U18s are leaving for Shrobenhausen on Friday where they are playing a friendly match against SV Steingriff on Saturday.

The trip is part of the celebrations marking 30 years of the twinning of Bridgnorth with Shrobenhausen.

It follows a visit to Bridgnorth earlier this year by Hartmut Siegl, the chairman of the twinning committee in Schrobenhausen, which is located in Bavaria between Munich and Nuremberg.

Mr Siegl then offered more than £1,000 in support for the Spartans' trip.

The team has also been raising money and has received a cheque from the Bridgnorth Lions as well as a donations from a number of businesses and supporters in the town, along with number of fundraising initiatives by the players themselves.

Damien Williams, coach to the under-17s, said the squad were "buzzing" with excitement at the prospect of visiting Germany.