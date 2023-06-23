Orchestra hopes to hit all the right notes for summer concert

Published:

A Shropshire orchestra is holding its summer concert thanks to a grant from the Vaughan Williams Foundation.

The orchestra in 2022
The Bridgnorth Sinfonia orchestra is playing at St Mary's Church in the market town on July 8, and will feature Vaughan Williams Symphony Number 5, Brittens Soirees Musicales, Sibelius Karelia Suite and Warlocks Capriol Suite.

The orchestra is being conducted by Dr James Ross, who has conducted over 1,000 works in nineteen countries.

The Bridgnorth Sinfonia. which has both amateur and professional musicians in its orchestra, was founded in 2009 and has been putting on a summer concert since 2012.

Tickets for the 2023 summer concert cost £12 on the door (under 16s free) and are available online at bridgnorthsinfonia.com

