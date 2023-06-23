Annual fete is saved but more volunteers needed

A previous Chelmarsh Fete

Chelmarsh Fete has been running in the village near Bridgnorth for the last 40 years, but in February, organisers said they feared the event would have to be cancelled due to a lack of volunteers.

Now the fete committee say the annual family event is set to go ahead on July 8 but help is still needed.

Dawn Dawson, who has joined the Chelmarsh Village Fete Committee, said: "The committee were afraid that this year’s fete may not take place due to lack of volunteers and the chairman moving out of the area.

"But with a few new people on board, myself included as fete organiser, we are hoping that the 2023 event will be as successful as previous years’. However we do still need a few more volunteers on the day to help out."

Anyone who could help as a volunteer should contact dawndawson@btinternet.com.