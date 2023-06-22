Record number of schoolchildren receive crucial safety lessons

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 20/06/2023 - Bridgnorth Crucial Crew at Bridgnorth Rugby Club - Hundreds of children taking part over 5 days at Bridgnorth and South Shropshire Crucial Crew. *NO CHILDRENS FACES*.

The Bridgnorth and South Shropshire Crucial Crew at Bridgnorth Rugby Club began on Monday and goes on until Friday, and is hosting 10-year-olds from more than 40 primary schools.

The event started 25 years ago and since then, more than 16,000 children have participated.

This year, a record 876 children, all from Year 6, are taking part over the week-long course.

The event see the children take 11 different 'workshops', with topics ranging from drug and alcohol awareness; fire, water, electricity and road safety; to farm safety and health related topics.

Organisations that are giving workshops include Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, who were demonstrating a new rescue tent, and West Mercia Police who are giving a number of workshops on knife crime and anti-social behaviour.

Crucial Crew chair, Chris Aked, said: "It is going really well. We are are having 175 kids take part a day so by the end of the week we'll have had 875 - which is a record in the 25 years we have been doing it.

"There are 42 schools taking part. You have to remember, these are kids that are going from Year 6to a senior school in September, and they will come across things they may not otherwise no much about such as alcohol.

"This year, for instance, we are doing a workshop around vaping and explaining why they should be avoided.