Bridgnorth school celebrates its 'Good' Ofsted rating

Bridgnorth at Oldbury Wells School celebrating a 'Good' Ofsted report. Headteacher Lee Tristham with pupils Matilda Billingham, 14, and Isaac Lunn, 11, and at the back staff members Katharine Warner, Alan Edwards, Tom Williams

Oldbury Wells School in Bridgnorth was inspected by the educational watchdog on April 25-26 this year.

Its previous inspection has been in 2018 when the school also gave it a "Good" rating.

During April's visit, the team of inspectors visited many lessons, spoke to students, parents and staff to help them gain an insight of the opportunities offered across the school and how students and staff worked together to ensure the very best progress both academically and within areas of personal development.

In its findings published on Thursday (June 15), Ofsted said that students at Oldbury Wells want to do well and feel safe and cared for.

The report added that students were also well-mannered, polite and courteous and enjoy attending, living up to the schools high expectations where there are strong relationships between staff and students.

It also said the "wider development curriculum" was well planned and ambitious" and that leaders have "created many opportunities for staff development."

The school was, however, criticised in a couple of aspects as the report said leaders were "at times unclear about the impact of their actions" and they "created limited opportunities for pupils to read widely for pleasure".

It also said that "assessment approaches vary across the curriculum", which resulted in some pupils struggling to identify how they can improve in a subject.

However, the report went on to outline the "calm and purposeful atmosphere across the school" and the use of "appropriate strategies, support and guidance to ensure that students make good progress and have good awareness of the world around them".

It also praised the "robust safeguarding procedures" which promote a culture of vigilance across the school where any concerns are responded to quickly.

The school will now be re-inspected once every four years to ensure it remains "Good".

Mr Lee Tristham, headteacher, said “I am delighted with the outcome of the inspection which recognises the hard work and commitment of our students and staff.

"The report acknowledges our ambitious curriculum, alongside our wider development and extra-curricular program which ensure our students enjoy school and are ready for their next stages of education, employment or training”.

Oldbury Wells School is a member of the TrustEd CSAT Alliance, and Sarah Godden, CEO of the alliance, said “Congratulations to everyone at Oldbury Wells School.

"I was particularly pleased to read that inspectors praised not only the ambitious curriculum which leads to good academic success, but also recognises the wider curriculum development.