Lucky roll of the dice for board game cafe as it finds new premises

Bridgnorth coffee shop the Board Room has moved to Whitburn street. Pictured Owners Maria and Andy Fisher

Maria Fisher who runs the Board Room in Bridgnorth, had to vacate her West Castle Street shop after her landlord told he he planned to convert it into flats earlier this year.

But the cafe, which is full of board games, has now reopened in nearby Whitburn Street.

Mrs Fisher, who has been operating in the town since 2021, said: "We had to move as the landlord wanted to turn to it into housing so we had to move. But we found this new premises in Whitburn Street that was previously the Dessert Shop cafe, so we are lucky really."

She explained the popularity of the Board Room.

"We have 370 board games and people can come in and rent a table for £5 for two hours and play what they like while they have the table," she said.

We have everything from chess, scrabble, Cluedo to Monopoly - even a Severn Valley Railway Monopoly which is very popular when there is an event at the railway.

"We also run Dungeons and Dragons in the shop and have three sessions a week at the moment. But these games can go on for months.

"We also do Friday night magic and have groups playing Warhammer at weekends."