Foodbank sees referrals rise as cost of living crisis continues to bite

Liz Bird from Bridgnorth Food Bank

Bridgnorth Food Bank covers the market town and surrounding villages. It was set up ten years ago by founder Liz Bird, who says a decade on and the foodbank is needed more than ever.

"When I started ten years ago, people said there wouldn't be a need for a foodbank in Bridgnorth as we are a wealthy town, but like any town or village there are people here that can't cope," said Liz.

Last week the group helped 115 people, including 42 children and they are expecting more referrals this week.

"Numbers are rising. There has been an increase in people needing our help lately," added Liz. "It seems to be everything at the moment - the cost of gas and electric, the general cost of living, food prices or they may have been sanctioned and lost their benefits.

"We get a range of people here. A lot of families, sometimes there may have been domestic abuse, or it may be people in work that are not able to cover their basics, others are on Universal Credit are waiting for their benefits to come through."

"But we couldn't survive without our volunteers or the generosity of the residents, businesses, school and organisations of Bridgnorth.

"However, donations have dropped off because of the cost of living. We had one person that used to come and give us a regular donation and now this person's situation has changed that they need the services of the foodbank.

"Currently, we're low on soup, tinned meat, tinned tomatoes, milk puddings, jam, tinned fruit, biscuits and, as ever, clean, undamaged bags for life.

"Donations can be left in the trolleys at the front of Sainsbury's and Aldi, the town council offices or at any of the churches."

The foodbank opens on Monday morning's where its 40 volunteers supply a week's worth of food to its many clients, all of whom have been referred to the West Castle Street service by agencies such as social services, housing associations or the Citizen Advice Bureau (CAB).

"We have a holistic approach," added Liz. "We have support workers from Star Housing, people who support them with financial and debt advice and a representative from the Citizens Advice Bureau (CAB).

Julie McLoughlin from the local CAB office, comes to the foodbank each Monday to offer advice to its clients and says it has been "exceptionally busy" due to the cost of living crisis.

She said: "I have been with the CAB for 22 years and it has always been busy but with the cost of living crisis it is exceptionally busy now.