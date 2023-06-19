Council readies flood-hit Much Wenlock as further storms forecast

Drains being cleared in Much Wenlock

Around 25 homes and businesses were affected when Much Wenlock was hit by floods following heavy thunderstorms on Monday, June 12.

With further storms forecast on Sunday, Shropshire Council were out and about in Much Wenlock to help prepare the town to avoid a repeat of the floods.

The work included cleaning and unblocking highways gullies and drains in readiness for the predicted storms.

The council worked in partnership with Much Wenlock Town Council, the Flood Action Group, local councillor Dan Thomas, and with the local community to ensure that cars weren’t parked over gullies.

Although there was some heavy rainfall on Sunday, there was not a repeat of the serious flooding in the town seen last week.

Flash flooding in Much Wenlock on June 12. Photo: Chris Hall.

Dan Thomas, Shropshire councillor for Much Wenlock, said: “The teams were in the town all day on Sunday doing brilliant work to unblock a large number of drains. They’ve been brilliant and worked really hard to get Wenlock ready for the storms”.

Richard Marshall, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for highways, added: “Our highways teams did a great job, but I also want to thank the town council, Flood Action Group and the local community for all their help. It really has been a team effort.”

Although essential to ensure the highway drainage network is fully operating in a storm, the recent flooding in Much Wenlock was caused by intense rainfall that exceeded the capacity of the drainage network.

The Much Wenlock area is designated as a rapid response catchment by the Environment Agency and is liable to flooding during intense rainfall.