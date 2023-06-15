Missing dog walker found in woodland after police search

A 65-year-old man who fell while walking his dog in woodland near Broseley in Shropshire has been found by police after a four-hour search.

The man was reported missing around 11.30 on Thursday after he slipped in woods in the Shirlett area.

It is understood the man was able to contact police and was in touch with call handlers as a search for him began.

A police helicopter, dog handlers and West Mercia SAR - the voluntary Search & Rescue team for Shropshire, Herefordshire and Worcestershire - all assisted in the search.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said the man was located at around 3.30pm.

He said: "The man has been found and is talking to officers."

