Bridgnorth school joins research network

Bridgnorth Endowed School

Bridgnorth Endowed School has joined the the Schools Research Network set up by the Clinical Research Network West Midlands (CRN WM).

The network provides schools with insight into the role that research can play in supporting the health and wellbeing of children and young adults as well as staff.

It will share information about potential studies that are open in the region, and the benefits of taking part, as well as accessing resources to support research careers.

As the work develops, schools will also have access to research findings so they can find relevant information to care for children's health and wellbeing.

Headteacher at Bridgnorth Endowed, Michael Penn, said: “Our mission is to challenge and support our young people to achieve their potential, and we view membership of the Schools Research Network as very much part of this, as it will give them an insight into the world of research.”

Samantha Kinsey, Research Facilitator with the CRN West Midlands added: “We are delighted to welcome Bridgnorth Endowed as our first Network member in Shropshire. We are looking forward to working with them and with different schools across the West Midlands as the work grows.”

Last year more than 1.3 million people, of all ages, took part in vital health and social care research in England, playing a part in developing better treatments, improving diagnosis, and learning more about prevention of illness to provide better care for everyone.