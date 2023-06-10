Bridgnorth outgoing president of funeral director's association raises £30,000 for charity

John Adams

John Adams of Perry & Phillips Funeral Directors and Undertakers in Underhill Street, has just finished his year as president of the National Association of Funeral Directors (NAFD).

During his presidency, Mr Adams ran a successful campaign to get bereavement recognised on the school curriculum and also raised money for the charity Child Bereavement UK, to which he has become an advisor. His campaigning work even saw him raise the subject with King Charles.

After his 12 months as president of the NAFD, Mr Adams has announced that after all the donations to his chosen charity were counted, it totalled £29,280.

Mr Adams is set to present the cheque to Child Bereavement UK

A cheque is set to be presented to Child Bereavement UK.

Thanking people for their donations on Facebook, Mr Adams said: "Final amount of donations received over a 12 month period, in support of Child Bereavement UK, has now totalled £29,280.00.