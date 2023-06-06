Trial date set for driver accused of killing 92-year-old woman in Bridgnorth

Old Smithfield, Bridgnorth

Richard Beaman, aged 55, denies a charge of causing the death by careless driving of Barbara Gwilt on September 10, 2021.

Beaman, of Church Street, Broseley, previously pleaded not guilty at Shrewsbury Crown Court to the charge, after Mrs Gwilt was allegedly hit by his silver Land Rover Defender in Old Smithfield last year.

At a pre-trial review at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Monday, Judge Anthony Lowe heard that experts from the prosecution and defence have jointly prepared a report on their findings from the collision following examination of CCTV footage, which will allow the trial to go ahead as planned.