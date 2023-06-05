Outgoing golf club captain hands cheque to hospice

Ali presenting her cheque to Nicky Green of Severn Hospice

Ali Grove raised the money through fundraising efforts while she was captain of Bridgnorth Golf Club and had selected the hospice as her chosen charity.

She said the money was generated through entry fees and Donations from the gold club's Mixed Charity Open, run by Jane Jasper, which kick-started the fundraising, while further raffles and donations from other Ladies Opens during the year helped boost the sum.

She said: “I would like to thank all the members at Bridgnorth Golf Club and other golf club members, who have bought Jam and chutney at our opens, for supporting my charity during the past twelve months but particularly Barbara Talbot who raised a staggering £1,435 from selling her home made jams and chutneys at all our Opens, which is much appreciated.”

Nicky Green, community fundraiser for Severn Hospice said: "It was a pleasure to meet everyone at the golf club and we are so grateful to them for their donation.

"To have their support means a great deal to us and we were delighted that Ali chose us to be her charity when she was captain.

"The fundraising the club undertook during her captaincy will enable us to be there for many local people who are living with incurable illnesses.

"We have to raise £2 for every £3 we spend, and this is only possible thanks to the generous donations and support from groups such as Bridgnorth Golf Club."