Items needed for annual school fair

St Leonard's in Bridgnorth

St Leonard's Primary School in Bridgnorth's annual summer fair takes place on Friday, June 23 between 5.30pm and 8pm.

The event at the Innage Lane school raises money for educational equipment, workshops and other items for the school and this year will feature a flying display from Shropshire Falconry, live music from band Sugar Tax, games, stalls and a bouncy castle.

The Friends of St Leonard’s Primary School are appealing for donations for the fair, including teddy bears and stuffed toys, second hand toys and books, bottles of wine, as well as tombola and raffle prizes.

The fundraising group would also like to borrow some pop-up gazebos.