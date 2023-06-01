Art trail promises to be the 'biggest and best' yet

By Richard WilliamsBridgnorthPublished:

A popular art event that will see residential homes and businesses in a Shropshire town open their doors to the public to display the work of local artists returns this month.

The Bridgnorth Open House Arts Trail takes place in the second weekend of June
The Bridgnorth Open House Arts Trail takes place in the town on Saturday, June 10 and Sunday, June 11.

On display will be paintings jewellery, ceramics photography, sculptures, glass, metalwork, woodwork, textiles and more.

The event, now returning for the fourth time, will this year display work from 70 artists from across Shropshire and beyond - the highest number since the intitiative began.

In addition, 38 venues in the town - including 22 residential homes - have made space to display the artwork and will be opening their doors to the public.

Among the venues will be some of the town’s historic houses, dating back to the 17th century.

Organisers say the event this year promises to be "bigger and better than last year" as they have received an "overwhelming" number of artists applications.

All proceeds from the ticketed event are set to go to Crows Mill Craft Centre, which is a small not-for-profit day service provider, where new skills can be learnt, in a therapeutic environment.

Tickets are on now sale available for Stoneway Gallery in Underhill Street, Bridgnorth Library in Listley Street and Tanners Wines in the High Street.

Trail maps will be provided with tickets.

For more information visit the website: bridgnorthopenhouse.co.uk

