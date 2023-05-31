Library hosts book sale

By Richard WilliamsBridgnorthPublished:

A book sale is being arranged by the Friends of Bridgnorth Library at the weekend.

Bridgnorth Library
Bridgnorth Library

The sale, which takes place at the Listley Street library between 2pm and 5pm on Friday, June 2 and between 9.30am and 2.30pm on Saturday June 3.

Emma Spenser, branch manager at Bridgnorth Library and Visitor Information Point said: "Come along and bag a bargain. We also have a selection of jigsaws for sale too."

She added that there will be tea, coffee and cake available on Saturday.

Bridgnorth
Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News